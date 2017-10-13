Community Invited to Help Plant 120 Trees

You don’t have to have a green thumb to volunteer this month to help plant 120 trees across the city.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is looking for hundreds of volunteers to plant trees as part of National NeighborWoods Month.

The nonprofit organization encouraged families to get involved, saying this is a volunteer opportunity “perfect for all ages.”

Adding shade trees to the community is important to be able to continue to transform many baron tree lawns and bring Grand Rapids closer to the 40 percent tree canopy goal set by Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Stephanie Adams, executive director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, said urban forests are important because it “improves air quality, supports environmental health, strengthens communities, promotes physical and mental health and provides economic benefits.”

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks tree planting events will take place as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m., Corner of Valley Ave SW and Park St SW

Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., 435 Union Ave NE

Thursday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m., Corner of Mackinaw and Iroquois Dr. SE

Friday, Oct. 20 at noon, Highland Park- Lloyd Peterson Road

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m., 332 College Ave SE