Van Andel Institute Hosts Fashionistas for Couture for a Cure

The 12th annual Couture for a Cure event returns this Thursday, Oct. 12 to the Van Andel Institute (VAI).

West Michigan fashionistas will enjoy a New York-style runway show presented by Leigh’s, while being treated to hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. The show will feature the newest fall trends and an exclusive preview of renowned clothing label Creatures of the Wind’s fall 2017 collection.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Couture for a Cure directly fund research into cancer, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, and a wide range of science education programs at VAI.

Creatures of the Wind designer Shane Gabier will make a personal appearance at the event. Gabier and his design partner, Christopher Peters, have received critical acclaim from international press and media — their collections have been featured in Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Paper, W, Dazed & Confused, Marie Claire, Vanity Fair Italia and Flaunt, among others.

Couture for a Cure will also feature Amway brand ARTISTRY cosmetics, available in the beauty lounge where guests are invited to receive makeup touch-ups and on the runway.

Rebecca Wierda, owner of Leigh’s, has partnered with VAI since the first event in 2006. Wierda said she feels “blessed to leverage her expertise” to raise awareness for the institute’s research and science education programs.

“Couture for a Cure follows Fashion Week in New York and brings the chicest looks home to West Michigan,” she said. “We are honored to be a part of this special evening and help make a difference in the lives of others.”

“Couture for a Cure is an amazing event that directly supports the institute’s work to move research from bench to bedside and educate the scientists of tomorrow,” said Carol Van Andel, executive director of the David and Carol Van Andel Family Foundation.

“Our ultimate goal is to find new and better treatments for people with diseases like cancer and Parkinson’s. We are grateful to Amway, Leigh’s, and Creatures of the Wind for their partnership and commitment to making a difference.”

Couture for a Cure will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Van Andel Institute. The event is sold out.

*Photo courtesy of Van Andel Institute