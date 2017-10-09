Brewery Introduces Red Panda Ale

Harmony Hall is partnering with John Ball Zoo to pay tribute to one of the zoo’s newest additions, in typical Grand Rapids fashion: through beer. The Red Panda Ale at Harmony Hall was introduced to the menu last week. This malty red ale with hints of ginger will be available through October.

This beer not only creates a new addition to Harmony’s tap list, but also supports a cause. For every Red Panda Ale purchased, $1 will go towards supporting animals at the John Ball Zoo and in the wild.

Wyatt, John Ball Zoo’s first red panda, made his initial public appearance in August after being moved from the Chattanooga Zoo.

*Photo courtesy of John Ball Zoo