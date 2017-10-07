ArtPrize Nine Winners Announced

The winners of ArtPrize Nine’s $200,000 grand prizes were announced last night along with the 2-D, 3-D, Installation, and Time-Based category winners and the Best Venue award.

Winners were selected from over 1,300 initial entries located in 175 venues. The winners were chosen from 40 finalists that were previously narrowed down by a public vote and juried selections.

The ArtPrize Award Ceremony, which took place at 20 Monroe Live, brings to a conclusion the three and a half week art event that took over downtown Grand Rapids. Downtown visitors can still view all ArtPrize entries through Sunday until 6 p.m.

Grand Prize Recipients ($200,000)

Public Vote Winner: ‘A. Lincoln’ by Richard Schlatter, located in the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

Juried Winner: ‘The Heartside Community Meal’ by Seitu Jones, which united over 250 local community members at a 300’ long table in Heartside Park for a healthy, locally-grown meal.

Two-Dimensional ($12,500)

Public Vote Winner: ‘A. Lincoln’ at Amway Grand Plaza, by Richard Schlatter from Battle Creek, MI. The Two-Dimensional Public Vote Award is presented by Foremost Insurance. (This entry is also the Public Vote Grand Prize Winner)

Juried Winner: ‘Sofía Draws Every Day: Years 2, 3, and 4’ at Cultura Collective at Rumsey Street, by Sofía Ramírez Hernández from Grand Rapids, MI. The Two-Dimensional Juried Award is presented by Western Michigan University.

Three-Dimensional ($12,500)

Public Vote Winner: ‘Lux Maximus Fused Glass, Copper, Bronze and Metal’ at Grand Rapids Public Museum, by Daniel Oropeza from Costa Mesa, CA. The Three-Dimensional Public Vote Award is presented by Edward Jones.

Juried Winner: ‘Flint’ at Fountain Street Church, by Ti-Rock Moore from New Orleans, LA. The Three-Dimensional Juried Award is presented by Haworth.

Time-Based ($12,500)

Public Vote & Juried Winner: ‘Red Dirt Rug Monument’ at Western Michigan University – Grand Rapids, by Rena Detrixhe from Tulsa, OK. The Time-Based Public Vote Award is presented by DTE Energy Foundation.

Installation ($12,500)

Public Vote Winner: ‘Oil+Water’ in the Grand River, by Ryan Spencer Reed from Ludington, MI and Richard App from Grand Rapids, MI. The Installation Public Vote Award is presented by Amway.

Juried Winner: ‘Society of 23’s Locker Dressing Room’ at the city water building by the richard app gallery, by Jeffrey Augustine Songco from Grand Rapids, MI.

Outstanding Venue Juried Award ($12,500)

The Fed Galleries @ KCAD, Kendall College of Art and Design.