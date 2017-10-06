New Amway Grand Plaza Bar Hints at Historic Past

The new Rendezvous bar at Amway Grand Plaza has quickly become a hot spot since opening two weeks ago.

Located in the main lobby of the hotel, the space harkens back to the Amway’s Pantlind Hotel past with its elegant bar that includes black and gold décor while at the same time blending the more contemporary vibe of the hotel’s tower wing through its selection of modern chairs and tables in grays and whites.

Rendezvous was designed to transition from a cozy breakfast space to a more social nightspot. Three dark wood communal tables with seating for up to 10 people act as the centerpieces for the space and offer guests a social experience. For more intimate parties, the lounge features plush banquet seating and cozy two top tables.

“We wanted to create a comfortable space for the breakfast crowd while offering a fun, social environment for cocktails before or after dinner in the heart of downtown,” said George Aquino, VP and managing director of AHC+Hospitality.

In the evenings, guests can enjoy a selection of craft cocktails, including the smoked old fashioned and smoked Manhattan. You can easily feel a bit like Don Draper as the light pouring through towering glass windows overlooking Pearl Street fades into night. There is also a nice selection of wines and beers to choose from.

The food menu is quite robust. Cheese and charcuterie plates offer a variety of cheeses and meats along with pickled veggies, almonds and olives. The small plate includes a selection of three items and the large plate let’s guest’s select five options.

If you’re feeling a bit more peckish, try the shrimp cocktail or the Rendezvous melt, a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich available with or without prosciutto. If you want something sweet, one of three dessert options is likely to do the trick.

The breakfast bar includes omelet and waffle making stations, house made breads and pastries, fresh juices and specialty coffee and tea.

Aquino said the breakfast bar was a much-needed addition. Guests and visitors to the hotel also have the option of grabbing breakfast at The Kitchen or Starbucks.

Chicago-based Gooch Design Studio was hired for the renovation.

Rendezvous is open for breakfast Monday – Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. – noon. The lounge is open Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. – midnight (food served until 10 p.m.); Friday from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. (food served until 11 p.m.); Saturday from 3 p.m. – 1 a.m. (food served until 11 p.m.); and Sunday from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. (food served until 10 p.m.).