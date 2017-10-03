Area Camp Offers Girlfriends Get-A-Way

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Pack your bags and head to Camp Newaygo for a Girlfriends Get-A-Way.

The camp is offering women an “all-inclusive” weekend Oct. 6 – 8, filled with “relaxation and fun,” with more than 20 activities for campers to choose from throughout their stay.

Campers will stay in “campy chic dorms” and enjoy crafts, waterfront time along Lake Pickerel, hikes and more. On-site massages, manicures and pedicures are also available for an added cost.

The cost to attend is $188, which includes lodging, meals and camp activities. Registration runs through Thursday. Campers must be 21+.

If you can’t make it this weekend, Camp Newaygo is offering another Girlfriends Get-A-Way weekend in the spring, May 5 – 7.

Camp Newaygo is located along the shores of Lake Pickerel, at 5333 Centerline Rd. in Newaygo.