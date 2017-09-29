Griffins Hit the Ice Next Weekend

If you haven’t purchased your tickets already for the Griffin’s season opener what are you waiting for?

The championship winning team hits the ice next weekend for its first games of the season, taking on the Manitoba Moose on Friday and Saturday.

Both games take place at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Friday’s game includes a pre-game ceremony with the raising of the Griffin’s championship banner. There will also be $2 hotdog and $2 domestic drafts available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., while supplies last.

Saturday night’s game offers fans a chance to hit the rink themselves during a post game open skate.

The Griffin’s won the 2017 Calder Cup championship this summer, beating out the Syracuse Crunch for the coveted trophy.

For tickets visit Grand Rapids Griffins online.

*Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Griffins