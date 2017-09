ArtPrize Nine is in full swing and there are only a few days left to cast a vote for your favorite entries. The first round of public voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday and the Top 20 entries will be announced on Sunday, kicking off the second round of voting.

Here are a few of the pieces you can find at DeVos Place, The B.O.B., Atwater Brewing, Grand Rapids Art Museum, JW Marriott and outside PNC Bank.

*Photos by Jesse Sheridan, Taryn Sack and Charlsie Dewey