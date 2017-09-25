20 Happy Hours in GR By Neighborhood

From the North Quarter to Heartside, we scoured Grand Rapids’ 10 neighborhoods for the best happy hours around. Regardless of where you work or live, there’s always somewhere to score cheap drinks and tasty bites.
Southeast
Hidden on the hill west of Ada Village, the Ada Pour House serves up elevated pub fare built on ingredients from local farms. During happy hour, snag $1 off drinks and apps, like their tasty bacon cheddar tots or chimichurri wings. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., 6749 Fulton St. E, Ada
This Caledonia restaurant boasts some of the best sunset patio views. Grab a seat on the patio and catch the last rays of summer while drinking $2.75 Bud Lite and Miller Lite on draft, $4.75 red sangria and $5 margaritas. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, all day. 7177 Kalamazoo, Caledonia
Southwest
Main Street Pub’s happy hour features $2 domestic beers and well drinks, $4 microbrew pints and $2.50 domestic bottles. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., 1730 28th St. SW, Wyoming
Located at the Anazeh Sands West billiards hall, Charley’s makes happy hour more of a happy day. Drink $2.25 domestic drafts and $3.25 house cocktails starting at 11 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. 1339 28th St. SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Northeast
Kitchen 67 is the brainchild of the Brann family, offering fast-casual fare without the sports bar feel of their original properties. During happy hour enjoy $2.50 house wines, well drinks and domestics, get $1.67 off draft drinks and 67 cent potato skins, wings and fried pickles. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. 977 E. Beltline, Grand Rapids
Licari’s Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
A Chef Bobby Flay favorite, Licari’s is nestled behind Knapps Corner and serves up authentic Sicilian fare and arguably best pizzas in town. Stop by weekdays for $2 off apps, $3 Peronis and $4 house wines. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., 2896 Knapp St., Grand Rapids
Downtown
Celebrating 5 p.m. is just cooler when you’re 27 stories high. At Cygnus 27 in the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel munch on tapas in the lounge while enjoying half-off drinks. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 5-7 p.m., 187 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
Fill up on burgers during Hopcat’s happy hour. Get $5 off burgers and $1.50 off drafts, wine and well drinks. The only thing missing is an order of crack fries, which are half off during their late night happy hour available Sunday-Wednesday, 10 p.m.-close. Monday-Thursday, 3-6 p.m., 25 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
Uptown
For an earth-inspired farm-to-table restaurant, it’s no surprise that Terra GR would have salad on their happy hour menu. In addition to half off salads, enjoy $11.50 wood-fired pizzas, $4 select drafts and $2 off cocktails and glasses of wine. Daily, 4-6 p.m. 1429 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
If you’re looking for great sushi at a low price, you’ll love Maru’s happy hour. Sample rolls and hibachi for 25 percent off their regular price, plus get $3 off wine and $2 off draft beer. Monday-Friday, 2:30-5:30 p.m., 927 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids
West Side
Newly opened Butcher’s Union has already accumulated a loyal following from local carnivores and whiskey aficionados. If you’re in the neighborhood, stop in for $3.50 drafts, 4.50 glasses of wine, $6 house old fashioneds and cheap bites ($4.50-$7). Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. 438 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids
If you don’t mind peanuts on the floor and scratched wood tables, this Irish pub is a great spot to chill after work. Drink Michigan drafts for $3, wine pours for $4 and all other drinks 50 cents off. If you’re with friends, get a pitcher of sangria for $10. Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. 448 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids
East Grand Rapids
For a drink with a view, head to Roses on Reeds Lake. Sip $2 beer, house wines and well drinks while dining on apps and pizzas – both 20 percent off. Daily, 2-6 p.m., 550 Lakeside Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
Jose Babushka offers up funky fusion fare of Polish and Mexican flavors. This Gaslight Village hotspot offers $3 wells, house wines and domestics during happy hour. Monday-Saturday, 2-6 p.m., 2232 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
Medical Mile
For the happiest of happy hours, check out 7 Monks Taproom. Their expansive happy hour menu includes $2 off Trappist Ales, $3 select drafts, $5 rose and well drinks, 50 cent wings and $5 bites. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. 740 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids
At Logan’s Alley, it’s always happy hour! Drink all day (and night) with their drink specials. From 7-11 a.m. and midnight-2 a.m. drinks are $1 off, and noon-7 p.m. get 50 cents off all drinks. Monday-Friday, 916 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids
Heartside
For cheap drinks and tasty bites, One Trick Pony has you covered. Enjoy $3 house wines, Founders Brewing Co. drafts, well drinks, red sangria and margaritas on the rocks. Pair with 25 percent off pizza and appetizers for a meal that’s easy on your wallet. Tuesday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., 136 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids
Rockwell Republic’s happy hour includes everything from sushi to sangria. Enjoy $6 sushi and share plates from 3-6 p.m., and drink specials like 10.75 pitchers of sangria, 5.25 wines and 3.25 Michigan drafts until 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 45 Division Ave. S, Grand Rapids
North Quarter
Drink around the world at Graydon’s Crossing with their broad selection of domestic and international beers and wines. During happy hour, get $2 off bar drinks and $3 appetizer nachos (half portion). Monday-Friday, 2-6 p.m., 1223 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
Known for their tasty Cajun flavors, pair your favorite Louisiana dishes with cheap drinks during happy hour. Sip $2 wells and domestics while munching on $5 appetizers. Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. 1418 Plainfield Ave. NE. Grand Rapids
*Main photo courtesy of Rockwell Republic