20 Happy Hours in GR By Neighborhood

From the North Quarter to Heartside, we scoured Grand Rapids’ 10 neighborhoods for the best happy hours around. Regardless of where you work or live, there’s always somewhere to score cheap drinks and tasty bites.

Southeast

Ada Pour House Gastropub

Hidden on the hill west of Ada Village, the Ada Pour House serves up elevated pub fare built on ingredients from local farms. During happy hour, snag $1 off drinks and apps, like their tasty bacon cheddar tots or chimichurri wings. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., 6749 Fulton St. E, Ada

FireRock Grill

This Caledonia restaurant boasts some of the best sunset patio views. Grab a seat on the patio and catch the last rays of summer while drinking $2.75 Bud Lite and Miller Lite on draft, $4.75 red sangria and $5 margaritas. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, all day. 7177 Kalamazoo, Caledonia

A post shared by Elizabeth Brooks (@lizzieb4079) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Southwest

Main Street Pub

Main Street Pub’s happy hour features $2 domestic beers and well drinks, $4 microbrew pints and $2.50 domestic bottles. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., 1730 28th St. SW, Wyoming

Charley’s Pub & Grill

Located at the Anazeh Sands West billiards hall, Charley’s makes happy hour more of a happy day. Drink $2.25 domestic drafts and $3.25 house cocktails starting at 11 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. 1339 28th St. SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Northeast

Kitchen 67

Kitchen 67 is the brainchild of the Brann family, offering fast-casual fare without the sports bar feel of their original properties. During happy hour enjoy $2.50 house wines, well drinks and domestics, get $1.67 off draft drinks and 67 cent potato skins, wings and fried pickles. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. 977 E. Beltline, Grand Rapids

Licari’s Sicilian Pizza Kitchen

A Chef Bobby Flay favorite, Licari’s is nestled behind Knapps Corner and serves up authentic Sicilian fare and arguably best pizzas in town. Stop by weekdays for $2 off apps, $3 Peronis and $4 house wines. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., 2896 Knapp St., Grand Rapids

A post shared by K A I T L Y N Marie (@kaitlyn3marie) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Downtown

Cygnus 27

Celebrating 5 p.m. is just cooler when you’re 27 stories high. At Cygnus 27 in the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel munch on tapas in the lounge while enjoying half-off drinks. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 5-7 p.m., 187 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Hopcat

Fill up on burgers during Hopcat’s happy hour. Get $5 off burgers and $1.50 off drafts, wine and well drinks. The only thing missing is an order of crack fries, which are half off during their late night happy hour available Sunday-Wednesday, 10 p.m.-close. Monday-Thursday, 3-6 p.m., 25 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Uptown

Terra GR

For an earth-inspired farm-to-table restaurant, it’s no surprise that Terra GR would have salad on their happy hour menu. In addition to half off salads, enjoy $11.50 wood-fired pizzas, $4 select drafts and $2 off cocktails and glasses of wine. Daily, 4-6 p.m. 1429 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

Maru Sushi

If you’re looking for great sushi at a low price, you’ll love Maru’s happy hour. Sample rolls and hibachi for 25 percent off their regular price, plus get $3 off wine and $2 off draft beer. Monday-Friday, 2:30-5:30 p.m., 927 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids

A post shared by Terra GR (@terra_grandrapids) on Jan 5, 2016 at 6:31pm PST

West Side

Butcher’s Union

Newly opened Butcher’s Union has already accumulated a loyal following from local carnivores and whiskey aficionados. If you’re in the neighborhood, stop in for $3.50 drafts, 4.50 glasses of wine, $6 house old fashioneds and cheap bites ($4.50-$7). Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. 438 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids

O’Toole’s Public House

If you don’t mind peanuts on the floor and scratched wood tables, this Irish pub is a great spot to chill after work. Drink Michigan drafts for $3, wine pours for $4 and all other drinks 50 cents off. If you’re with friends, get a pitcher of sangria for $10. Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. 448 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids

East Grand Rapids

Rose’s

For a drink with a view, head to Roses on Reeds Lake. Sip $2 beer, house wines and well drinks while dining on apps and pizzas – both 20 percent off. Daily, 2-6 p.m., 550 Lakeside Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

Jose Babushka’s

Jose Babushka offers up funky fusion fare of Polish and Mexican flavors. This Gaslight Village hotspot offers $3 wells, house wines and domestics during happy hour. Monday-Saturday, 2-6 p.m., 2232 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

A post shared by GrandRapidsGirl (@grand.rapids.girl) on Dec 6, 2016 at 6:33pm PST

Medical Mile

7 Monks Taproom

For the happiest of happy hours, check out 7 Monks Taproom. Their expansive happy hour menu includes $2 off Trappist Ales, $3 select drafts, $5 rose and well drinks, 50 cent wings and $5 bites. Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. 740 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids

Logan’s Alley

At Logan’s Alley, it’s always happy hour! Drink all day (and night) with their drink specials. From 7-11 a.m. and midnight-2 a.m. drinks are $1 off, and noon-7 p.m. get 50 cents off all drinks. Monday-Friday, 916 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids

A post shared by Kenny Lasley (@klasley1) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Heartside

One Trick Pony

For cheap drinks and tasty bites, One Trick Pony has you covered. Enjoy $3 house wines, Founders Brewing Co. drafts, well drinks, red sangria and margaritas on the rocks. Pair with 25 percent off pizza and appetizers for a meal that’s easy on your wallet. Tuesday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., 136 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids



Rockwell Republic

Rockwell Republic’s happy hour includes everything from sushi to sangria. Enjoy $6 sushi and share plates from 3-6 p.m., and drink specials like 10.75 pitchers of sangria, 5.25 wines and 3.25 Michigan drafts until 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 45 Division Ave. S, Grand Rapids

North Quarter

Graydon’s Crossing

Drink around the world at Graydon’s Crossing with their broad selection of domestic and international beers and wines. During happy hour, get $2 off bar drinks and $3 appetizer nachos (half portion). Monday-Friday, 2-6 p.m., 1223 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Rezervoir Lounge

Known for their tasty Cajun flavors, pair your favorite Louisiana dishes with cheap drinks during happy hour. Sip $2 wells and domestics while munching on $5 appetizers. Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. 1418 Plainfield Ave. NE. Grand Rapids

A post shared by Rezervoir Lounge (@rezlounge) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

*Main photo courtesy of Rockwell Republic